Police investigating reported sexual assault at Golden Gardens

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in Golden Gardens Park in the early hours of Monday.

The alleged assault occurred before 3 a.m. in the 8300 block of 29th Avenue Northwest.

Police said the woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment after suffering facial and bodily injuries.

The woman told police a man walked up behind her on a trail in the park and pulled her to the ground.

The woman told police she fought with the man as he tried to take off her pants. She was eventually able to fight him off and he ran away.

The man was wearing a ski mask, a heavy jacket, and black gloves. He was described as tall with facial stubble, but few other details were available about his appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seattle police detectives at 206-684-5575.

