Man shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District early Wednesday morning

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed near the intersection of Fourth Ave S and S Main St in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District early Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and South Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Responding officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police an altercation between “several people” happened before the shooting, according to an SPD blotter post.

Homicide detectives and members of the SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

