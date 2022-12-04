2nd suspect in connection with Tacoma pot shop killing arrested in Kent

After the first of the two suspects was taken into custody last week, 16-year-old Montrell Hatfield was arrested on Tuesday.

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video about the first suspect arrested in the Tacoma pot shop robbery aired on April 12.

The second of two suspects in the robbery of a Tacoma pot shop that left a 29-year-old employee dead was taken into custody Tuesday by the Seattle Police Department.

Jordan Brown was the employee at World of Weed in Tacoma who was shot and killed on Mar. 19 in an armed robbery. Montrell Hatfield, 16, was arrested in Kent on Tuesday, just over a week after 15-year-old Marshon Jones was taken into custody outside the Regional Justice Center in Kent.

Jones was transported to Remann Hall Juvenile Center in Tacoma and booked on a first-degree murder charge. Hatfield also is being transported to Tacoma and will be booked on the same charge as Jones.

Jones will have a hearing on April 25 to determine whether his case should be tried in adult court given his age.