'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted

Seattle police are investigating after a man reportedly groped several women while they were jogging.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on December 17.

The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.

"It certainly is violating,” she said.

Trisha, an avid runner, says she had made it up a path from the parking lot at Colman Park when she heard footsteps.

"Instead of somebody running by me, my butt was grabbed and then his finger went further,” Trisha said. "He took off pretty fast. I took off pretty fast behind him."

She says she was screaming for someone to call 911 as she followed the man to get his vehicle information. A woman heard her and called for help just as the man jumped into a white Lexus SUV and took off.

"I was like, well I have all the information I could possibly have about his description and the description of his car and license plate number,” said Trisha. "That's why I'm speaking up and getting the word out and spreading it as much as I possibly can."

According to Seattle police, the first of several reports was received on April 6 from a woman, who said she’d been running in the 900 block of 17th Avenue when a man approached her, grabbed her, and then fled in a white Lexus SUV. Police later received a similar account from a woman on Nov. 7 who had been jogging in the 300 block of Lake Washington Boulevard.