Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner

Jordan Alexander is accused of attempted rape and robbery. Police were looking for him for several months before his arrest.

SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday.

Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.

Alexander is accused of attacking spa owner and massage therapist Amber Myers on Aug. 31.

Myers said she was on the phone when Alexander walked into the business carrying a package. She said Alexander jumped over the desk and showed her a knife. Alexander allegedly held the knife to Myers and forced her to lock the front door.

Alexander demanded money from her, and when Myers said there wasn't any, he forced her into a laundry room and attempted to rape her, Myers said.

Myers said her coworker and a client walked into the laundry room, interrupting the attack. Alexander jumped up, grabbed the knife and fled the business, according to Myers.

After Myers and her coworker called 911, Myers said she opened a bag Alexander had left behind and found it was "full of knives."

Police identified Alexander as a suspect in September and had been looking for him for several months after the attack.

Alexander was charged Sept. 12 with first-degree robbery and first-degree attempted rape, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Alexander is being held on $300,000 bail, which was what prosecutors requested.

His criminal history includes multiple charges of theft, robbery, harassment, assault and domestic violence violations.