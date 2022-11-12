Three school administrators in Bellingham accused of failing to report alleged sexual assault

Bellingham police said it arrested a 14-year-old student for indecent liberties, but that administrators who knew never reported it.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Bellingham Police Department says it arrested a 14-year-old student for indecent liberties after an alleged sexual assault happened at Squalicum High School late last year. However, police say administrators never reported what happened.

“What we have to do is we have to make sure that if it’s a criminal nature, someone is being abused or neglected, law enforcement has to find out about that, we have to be able to investigate,” said Lieutenant Claudia Murphy with the Bellingham Police Department.

According to Murphy, the 15-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted to the Dean of Students in January of this year, and was told she would not have to see the 14-year-old as part of a safety agreement.

“The student reported four days later that the safety plan was violated by the male student. There was then the discovery that the safety plan hadn’t fully been put into place and that was rectified,” said Murphy.

On Feb. 2, the victim reported what had happened to BPD. Police began to investigate the assault, as well as the three administrators who either took down the report or met with the victim in some capacity.

“All three were aware of the incident and there was no reporting done to the Department of Family Services or law enforcement,” said Murphy.

The administrators were all considered professional school personnel in early 2022. According to Washington State Law, they are required to report any believed abuse or neglect of a child. They have been cited and now face failure to report charges.

“We as adults in positions that we hold, there are requirements that we get the kids safe and we keep them safe,” said Murphy.

According to Bellingham Public Schools Superintendent Greg Baker, the three now-assistant principals are continuing to work in their normal capacity because the district does not believe they pose a risk to student safety.

"We do not believe the staff members pose a safety risk to students, and the allegations against them do not involve conduct endangering students, beyond an alleged failure to report student-to-student sexual contact," said Baker in a statement.