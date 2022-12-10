USCG rescues 60-year-old kayaker who overturned in Bellingham Bay

The kayaker managed to use a VHF radio to signal for help, and was in stable condition when he was transported to shore.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 60-year-old male kayaker was rescued from Bellingham Bay on Saturday after being overturned, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.

The rescued kayaker was with two others paddling near Fairhaven when weather forced the group to return to shore. Once it arrived, the other two realized the man they were with had not made it back to shore.

Crews responded after attempts to contact the missing kayaker failed. The survivor managed to use a hand-held VHF radio to send a distress signal, helping rescue crews to determine his exact location in the water.

The man was recovered from the water in the Bellingham Bay/Squalicum Harbor area, where was in 46-degree water.

USCG said the survivor had a wetsuit, hat, gloves, bright clothing and a life jacket. They urge kayakers to dress for the water, know the weather forecast, and have a way to call for help if needed.