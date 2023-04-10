Seattle's Garfield High School sheltering in place due to police activity

In a message to parents, the school said Seattle police are at the school and that students cannot be dismissed until the shelter is lifted.

SEATTLE — Garfield High School students are sheltering in place Wednesday due to police activity in the area, according to a message sent to parents.

In the message, the school said Seattle police are at the school and that students cannot be dismissed until the shelter is lifted.

Seattle police were seen collecting shell casings on East Alder Street and 27th Avenue, which is three blocks from the school.

Officers found some property damaged by gunfire, according to Seattle police.

According to a Seattle Fire Department public information officer, a 17-year-old was treated for minor injuries and did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Seattle police have not yet said what happened or what led to the police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.