Police searching for suspect who randomly attacked 2 at Beacon Hill light rail station

On Tuesday, police released new photos of a suspect who allegedly attacked people with a hammer at the Beacon Hill light rail station last week.

Two victims, both in their 60s, were hit in the head and taken to Harborview Medical Center on Thursday, Sept. 28. The 63-year-old woman and 60-year-old man were released from the hospital the following afternoon.

"This man is walking around with a red hammer, saying things like, 'I'll kill you. I'll kill you if you touch me," a witness said. "So I'm trying to get in the elevator and he's like, 'Yeah you better get in the elevator before I kill you.' So I'm freaking out."

When the elevator door finally closed, the witness said he reached the ground floor and saw the two victims.

Seattle police released information and photos of the suspect Tuesday. Below are photos of the suspect taken on the day of the attacks. He was seen wearing black sandals, a black tunic and a dark blue jacket. He was seen carrying a red hammer and a crossbody bag.

Police said after the attacks the suspect got back on the train heading north.

Anyone who believes they know the identity of this person or their whereabouts is urged to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

