Thurston County sheriff declares temporary staffing emergency

Sheriff Derek Sanders said deputies are working dangerously long days and overtime costs are forcing cuts elsewhere in the department's budget.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders declared a temporary staffing emergency in the department Wednesday, citing only 36 active deputies for the county of 150,000.

Sanders said the department has been in a "perpetual state of severe staffing issues for the past three years," in a letter posted to social media. Employee sickness/injury, academy wait times, background investigator constraints and a low number of funded deputies per the county's population size were all listed as reasons for the shortage.

Sheriff's office employees are working "dangerously long days with routine overtime," Sanders said. The overtime costs are also cutting into the department's budget, forcing the department to regularly cancel training to stay within budget.

"This has led to a tired, minimally trained workforce," Sanders wrote. "This trend is unsustainable and action must be taken to alleviate the pressure."

Declaring a staffing emergency will allow Sanders to alter employee schedules to address the station's needs. Sanders listed the following changes:

Lieutenants assigned to the Field Operations Bureau will return to minimum staffing day shift slots as supervisors

Captains in the Field Operations Bureau and the Support Services Bureau will be reassigned a number of administrative duties held by lieutenants

Sergeants will be expected to conduct fieldwork as "rover" units, handling calls and backing up deputies when a lieutenant is on shift

Two deputies have been rotated to the swing shift

Transfers from the Field Operations Bureau to the Support Services Bureau (detectives) have been placed on hold, leaving three vacant detective positions

In some instances, when staffing requires, non-emergency and misdemeanor property crimes may be referred to online reporting to ensure there are enough deputies available to respond to violent and "in-progress" calls during peak hours of call volume, Sanders wrote. Putting a pause on transferring new detectives may also delay serious cases being assigned in the Support Services Bureau.