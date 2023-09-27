Seattle police make arrests in south Seattle robbery cases

Five people were arrested for more than a dozen robberies that had been reported since June.

SEATTLE — Police arrested five people believed to be connected to a string of robberies in south Seattle since June.

At least 14 guns were recovered by police when they served the warrants on Wednesday, according to police Chief Adrian Diaz.

All five of those arrested are males, their ages were not immediately known.

Diaz said detectives will continue to work the case to see if there are any additional people involved.

Over the summer, police warned of an increase in robberies in south end areas of the city. Most of those targeted elderly members of the Asian community.

Though a total of 14 were reported, police at the time believed more went unreported.

Most of the incidents involved the suspects accosting victims outside of their homes or even forcing their way inside of victims' homes, Seattle Police Department Detective Judinna Gulpan said at the time, adding that victims were often assaulted at gunpoint.

Seattle police offered the following tips to help stay safe: