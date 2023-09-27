22-year-old charged after allegedly choking Bellevue officer

The 22-year-old was charged with seven felonies in connection to the incident.

BELLEVUE, Wash — A 22-year-old Renton man was charged on Tuesday after he allegedly strangled a Bellevue police officer last week.

Dorion Jermaine Rowe, 22, was charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, third-degree assault, two counts of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said the seven charges filed against Rowe are felonies.

According to police, an altercation occurred resulting in the suspect strangling an officer. The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

"He strangled her as he was inside a vehicle," said Alycia McKinney, Bellevue police patrol major. "The second officer was able to pull the first officer out of the vehicle and the subject basically fled the scene."

According to the officer's recounting of the incident, she "felt pressure on my airway and began to lose the ability to breathe for multiple seconds. I was unsure just how much time elapsed from the time Rowe wrapped his hands around my neck to the time I lost the ability to breathe freely."

The officer punched the suspect's right arm in order to remove his hands from her neck, according to court documents.

Bellevue police initiated a pursuit which led to the suspect being involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle at the intersection of NE 8th Street and 124th Avenue NE.

Police said while officers were attempting to apprehend the suspect, the suspect stole a Bellevue police vehicle and led authorities on another pursuit involving multiple agencies.

Authorities deployed spike strips leading to a Tukwila police officer initiating a pursuit intervention tactic (PIT) on the suspect in the 6800 block of S. 228th Street in Kent.

Police said a short foot chase took place before the suspect was ultimately arrested.

"We don't give them enough credit for the effort that they put forward," said Dan Langley, an employee at a nearby business, Definitive Motors. "So I think that those are things that we take for granted."

The Bellevue police officer who was strangled was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released on Sept. 23. The officer is expected to fully recover, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Rowe's attorney asked that he be released on his own recognizance, but a judge denied that request and stated that she had significant concerns.