Adult male shot, killed on King County Metro bus

Major Crimes detectives are responding after a man believed to be in his 20s was shot at SW Roxbury Street and 15th Avenue SW.

SEATTLE — A man believed to be in his early 20s was shot and killed on board a King County Metro bus near White Center on Tuesday evening.

King County Sheriff's Office deputies and Seattle police responded to the scene at SW Roxbury Street and 15th Avenue SW.

The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Seattle Fire.

There are no other known victims, according to the sheriff's office.

There is no suspect information currently available.

Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene.

