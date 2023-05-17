Sankofa Theater fundraising to keep doors open

Founded in November 2021, Sankofa Theater has hosted several community events, donating their space to many other organizations at the Inscape Arts Buildings.

SEATTLE — The Sankofa Theater opened its doors in November 2021 with ambitious goals, according to its owner Teme Wokoma.

"Our first event was a fashion show. We had vision board parties. All of April 2022, Doctor Theater came in and did Romeo and Juliet. That was really beautiful. We hosted volunteer parties for Africatown. We had Uplift Dance Fitness to come in and offer free classes to the community. We've had drag shows for the community, we've done a lot of things," Wokoma said.

Those community events, Wokoma said, help further the bigger purpose of The Sankofa Theater.

"Having agency and ownership and sustaining Black space in Seattle through art, history, oral history, storytelling, education, financial literacy," she said.

Hosting a variety of events has come at cost. Wokoma estimates 50% of all the gatherings and groups they've allowed to use the theater did so for free.

Wokoma has started a campaign to Save Sankofa Theater. Her goal is to raise $30,000 before the end of the month. It would pay up rent and allow them to seek out sponsors to continue their work. This call for community support comes at a poignant time for Wokoma and The Sankofa Theater.

"A more recent undertone that makes it bittersweet for the work that is and has been done here," she said.

On April 1, well-known and beloved community activist Elijah L. Lewis was shot and killed in Capitol Hill. Lewis co-founded The Sankofa Theater with Wokoma. Through tears, she explained why this space is so important to keep open.

"Losing our young people to senseless acts, it's sad," she said. "Where are the places and the spaces that hold them and have a container for them so they're not in the crossfire of chaos."

Wokoma said Sankofa Theater is one of those spaces. She's doing all she can to keep their doors open.

"We want to be able to continue the great work we're doing in this space. We believe in the mission of Friends of Inscape. We believe in this building staying an art space," she said.