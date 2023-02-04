Family identifies Elijah L. Lewis as Capitol Hill shooting victim

Lewis was found in his car with his 9-year-old nephew who was also shot. The boy lived. Police have not released what led up to the shooting.

SEATTLE — At a vigil on Sunday afternoon in Capitol Hill, family and friends of Elijah L. Lewis came together to remember the young community activist.

Lewis was known for his work with Africatown Community Land Trust along with several social justice groups and movements.

Countless interviews give you insight into the person that Elijah L. Lewis was. Much of his efforts focused on addressing gun violence because he had been touched by it.

"I've lost over 40 people and a lot of that has been to gun violence," Lewis said in one video shared online. "A lot of things in my community happened and I said, you know what, I need to be part of the change."

TraeAnna Holiday, a close family friend who said Lewis was like her little brother, says seeing someone so dedicated to anti-gun violence die in such a tragic manner is a cruel irony.

"This is hurting so many of us. We lost a good one to this right here," Holiday said. "He was young a person who had vision."

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released a statement Sunday after hearing of Lewis's death. He said in part:

“Elijah’s death is tragic and heartbreaking. Elijah was a young, effective, and authentic advocate – part of a new generation of community leaders committed to the Central District and South Seattle. He knew the power of mentorship – dedicating his time and energy to empowering youth and helping guide them toward a better future. Even in his final moments, Elijah was protecting his young nephew and spending quality time together on the way to a monster truck rally. My heart is with his family – there is no way to prepare for such a sudden and cruel loss, and I urge our entire Seattle community to stand together in this time of grief."

On Saturday, Seattle Police said a 23-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy had been found shot in their car.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Pine and Broadway in Capitol Hill. Both victims were taken to a hospital where the man, who family identified as Lewis, died.

The 9-year-old nephew, according to family, survived because his uncle did his best to protect him.

As for the shooter, police have made an arrest. However, KING 5 is not identifying the 35-year-old man until formal charges are filed.

Despite speculation, the Seattle Police Department has not released information about a motive or what led up to this shooting.