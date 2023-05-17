Parents bring football safety concerns to Seattle School Board meeting

Safety concerns are why Lincoln High's coach resigned this month. The issue for parents is that the Metro League went from a three-tier division to two tiers.

SEATTLE — Parents used the public comment period of Wednesday’s Seattle School Board meeting to raise concerns about the safety of high school football players.

“We know that safety is a concern in this sport. Why would we step backwards and make it a little bit worse? Why would we knowingly do that?” asked Mike Lettinuch, whose son plays football at Lincoln High School.

Safety concerns are why the team’s coach, Aaron Hart, resigned earlier this month.

The issue for parents is that the high school Metro League went from a three-tier division to a two-tier division. Lincoln is now in the upper tier, which includes private schools.

“They both have eight teams in them which is large for a football division,” said Lettinuch. “It's kind of like not a level playing field. I mean, you have teams that are able to legally recruit, and we don’t.”

“Every year they're state, you know right there for state championships, and even nationally ranked in some cases,” said Lettinuch. “Mismatches, gross mismatches we know are not making it safer, and certainly going to make it somewhat worse.”

Seattle Public Schools issued the following statement: