Bird watching is increasing in Washington. Here's why

Whether you're new to the hobby, or a longtime enthusiast, we have the most important things to know about birding in the state

We break down why birding became so popular and share ways that you can try it yourself in Washington.

Some went through an intense puzzle phase, and others learned an instrument or picked up painting. But hundreds turned to birding.

Washingtonians picked up multitudes of new hobbies during the pandemic.

Bird watching increases in PNW :

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, around 45 million Americans are birders, many of whom got started during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Joshua Morris, from Birds Connect Seattle, said birding became so popular during COVID-19 due to the isolation and increased time in nature.

"I think that the pandemic forced us into a moment of social isolation and quiet," said Morris. "During that time we heard bird songs louder and I think that got more people interested in the birds that were making those songs."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a study funded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, found 80% of the 82 bird species in the study were impacted by the decrease in human activities and were 14 times more likely to be seen. Birds were more active in urban areas, especially along usually busy roads and airports. The beginning of the lockdown coordinated with the start of migration season for birds, further increasing the apparent influx of birds during 2020.

Even though the pandemic is over, there are still a slew of reasons to get into birding.