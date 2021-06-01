Seattle welcomes Ovation of the Seas, region's 1st cruise ship of the season

One of the largest cruise ships to call the Port of Seattle home arrived at Pier 91 Tuesday morning.

SEATTLE — Royal Caribbean International's Ovation of the Seas arrived in Seattle Tuesday morning, becoming the first cruise ship to make its way back to Seattle’s Pier 91 for the upcoming cruise season.

It was a welcome sign of the city's return to normal and an even more welcome sign for an industry that supports more than 5,000 jobs.

Around a dozen spectators made their way to Pier 91 just before 6 a.m. to watch the 1,138-foot-long, nearly 5,000-person capacity ship dock. The Ovation of the Seas is 136 feet wide, has 16 total decks, a surf simulator, casino, music hall and has a 22-knot cruising speed.

According to the Port of Seattle, cruise lines needed to submit an application to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for what's called a Conditional Sailing Certification, which includes a plan to both prevent the spread of COVID-19 and how to handle a possible outbreak.