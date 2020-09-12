First of four members of Neo-Nazi group 'Atomwaffen' sentenced to prison

Johnny Roman Garza was sentenced to 16 months in prison for a plot to intimidate journalists and advocates.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired in February 2020.

The first of four members of a Neo-Nazi group known as "Atomwaffen" was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Johnny Roman Garza, 21, of Queen Creek, Arizona was sentenced in District Court in Seattle after pleading guilty Sept. 8. Garza pleaded guilty to conspiracy to mail threatening communications, commit stalking and interfering with federally protected activities.

In his plea agreement, Garza admitted he conspired with other defendants via encrypted online chat to identify journalists and advocates to threaten retaliation for exposing anti-Semitism. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the message explained their plot designed to "have them all wake up one morning and find themselves terrorized by targeted propaganda."

On the night of Jan. 25, Garza attached a poster on the bedroom window of a prominent Jewish journalist that depicted a figure in a skull mask holding a Molotov cocktail in front of a burning home. The poster included the journalist's name and address and contained a warning.

Garza was arrested in February along with Cameron Brandon Shea, 24, of Redmond; Kaleb Cole, 24, of Montgomery, Texas; and Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe, 20, of Spring Hill, Florida, in connection to the mailings.

Parker-Dipeppe pleaded guilty in September and is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 24.