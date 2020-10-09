Member of Neo-Nazi group pleads guilty over threats to journalists

Prosecutors said Johnny Roman Garza of Arizona was one of four members of an extremist group called Attomwaffen Division who targeted specific journalists.

SEATTLE — A Neo-Nazi has pleaded guilty in federal court in Seattle to a charge that he conspired to threaten journalists.

Johnny Roman Garza, 21, of Queen Creek, Arizona, entered the plea by video conference Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to one count of conspiracy to mail threatening communications, to commit cyberstalking and to interfere with a federally protected activity.

Garza was one of four members of the Neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division charged early this year with having cyberstalked and sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League, telling them, "You have been visited by your local Nazis," "Your Actions have Consequences," and "We are Watching."

Garza was arrested in February along with Cameron Brandon Shea, 24, of Redmond; Kaleb Cole, 24, of Montgomery, Texas; and Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe, 20, of Spring Hill, Florida, in connection to the mailings.

A fifth member of the group was arrested that same week and charged with "swatting," which is harassing someone by falsely calling a law enforcement SWAT team.

At least three people targeted by the threatening flyers are from Seattle.

The victims included two people associated with the Anti-Defamation League and a KING 5 reporter who produced several stories on Atomwaffen's "hate camps" – firearms training sessions – in Washington state.