I-90 bridge to remain open during Blue Angels Seafair show

The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, it has caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 bridge to be open.

SEATTLE — The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, the show has caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 bridge to be open for drivers.

People packed into a perfect viewing spot Thursday afternoon, to see the sights and sounds of the Blue Angels during their practice flight.

For some it was their first time seeing the jets soar through the sky.

“It's awesome, you're kind of looking for them and then all of a sudden they come from behind you. It's just kind of impressive,” said Emmanuel Derouillat, who was watching the Blue Angels with his son Elliot.

For others like Lance Riche, it’s been a tradition since the ’70s.

“I never get tired of it. It’s something I love to come watch," Richie said.

The views are a little different this year with jets soaring along with traffic on the I-90 floating bridge.

WSDOT opened the bridge in 2019, but for decades the bridge was shut down during performances.

Rich Flieger helped work on the bridge.

“We just finished the I-90 bridge floating, putting a light rail across it.”

For the first time, he got to witness the Blue Angels from a new vantage point.

“Nothing better than that. That is so cool,” said Flieger

Some spectators prefer a different spot. Jeff Johnson has been coming to watch the Blue Angels for decades and wants the bridge to shut back down.

“Being able to walk out on the bridge allows you to have an uninterrupted view and it’s really the best view in the house,” said Johnson.

Despite the I-90 bridge being open, Seafair goers still may have some traffic headaches with revive I-5 work resuming this weekend.

“We did adjust our schedule a little bit this weekend. For example, keeping the I- 90 ramps and the southbound I-5 open because that's going to be a big thing for people going to the hydro races and the Blue Angels,” said Tom Pearce, spokesperson for WSDOT.

WSDOT is focusing on expansion joints on the right side south of the collector/distributor.

People entering the collector/distributor will have to exit to I-90, Dearborn Street, Fourth Avenue South or Airport Way. The ramp from the collector/distributor to southbound I-5 will be closed. People using the southbound I-5 James Street on-ramp will need to use a collector/distributor exit. The Spring Street on-ramp and the South Forest Street off-ramp also will be closed.

WSDOT is asking drivers to plan ahead this weekend and take alternate routes including I-405.

With two years of no Blue Angels show, spectators said you just have to be there.

“You can’t miss them. When they’re here you gotta see them,” said Johnson.