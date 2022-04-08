Know before you go: Seafair Weekend Festival
From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound this weekend for Seafair. Here's what you need to know.
Friday marks the official start of the 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival, from the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound.
Seafair Weekend Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The iconic Pacific Northwest festival is set on 1.5 miles of shoreline along Lake Washington in Genesee Park and is the largest boat and air show rolled into one.
The festival's feature events include the Boeing Seafair Air Show, HomeStreet Bank Cup, Seafair Log Boom Presented by Bud Zero, Seafair South Turn Presented by Kona Brewing and Seafair Thunder Alley Presented by Cutwater.
Those who can't make it to the park this weekend can tune in to KONG TV with live coverage or king5.com/watch or tune in to 88.9 FM The Bridge for Log Boom Radio, Mercer Island High School’s radio station, which will be broadcasting the excitement all weekend long.
Here's everything you need to know before heading to the Seafair Weekend Festival:
Tickets:
Seafair organizers said all of the events are either free or have a free component to them, but tickets need to be purchased for some events.
One Day Pass
- General Admission - Adult — $35 (Friday GA is free)
- General Admission - Child (6-12) & Senior (62+) — $10
- Grandstand Reserved Seat — $30 - $60
Weekend Pass
- General Admission - Adult — $60
- General Admission - Child (6-12) & Senior (62+) — $20
Captain's Club
Includes admission, food, beverages, and reserved seats at the starting line. Select from Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. For the VIP Seafair Experience, select the 3-day package and have the same great seats all 3 days — $150 - $450
Pit Pass - One Day Usage
Does not include General Admission. Good for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday of Seafair Weekend Festival (August 5-7, 2022) — $10
Purchase tickets on seafair.org.
Schedule:
Seafair runs Aug. 5-7 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with events scheduled each day. Below is a list of scheduled events for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
Friday
- 9 a.m. – J Hydro Race 1
- 9:20 a.m. – H1 Unlimited Testing
- 10:15 a.m. – J Hydro Race 2
- 10:35 a.m. – Aerobatic Performance
- 10:55 a.m. – Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition
- 11:15 a.m. – Golden Knights Performance
- 11:50 a.m. – H1 Unlimited Qualifying
- 1:10 p.m. – F35 Lightning II Performance
- 1:40 p.m. – EA 18G Growler Performance
- 2:05 p.m. – Aerobatic Performance
- 3:05 p.m. – Blue Angels Performance
Saturday
- 9 a.m. – H1 Unlimited Testing and Qualifying
- 10:15 a.m. – J Hydro Race 3
- 10:35 a.m. – Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition
- 10:55 a.m. – H1 Unlimited Match Racing
- 11:55 a.m. – Golden Knights Performance
- 12:30 p.m. – Aerobatic Performance
- 1:10 p.m. – F35 Lightning II Performance
- 1:40 p.m. – EA 18G Growler Performance
- 2:05 p.m. – H1 Unlimited Last Chance
- 2:30 p.m. – Aerobatic Performance
- 3:05 p.m. – Blue Angels Performance
- 4:10 p.m. – Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition
- 4:30 p.m. – H1 Unlimited Match Racing
- 4:50 p.m. – Awards Ceremony
Sunday
- 9 a.m. – J Hydro Race 4
- 9:20 a.m. – H1 Unlimited Testing
- 10:10 a.m. – J Hydro Race 5
- 10:35 a.m. – Opening Ceremony
- 10:35 a.m. – Aerobatic Performance
- 11:30 a.m. – H1 Unlimited Heat 1
- 12:00 p.m. – Golden Knights Performance
- 12:35 p.m. – Aerobatic Performance
- 1:10 p.m. – F35 Lightning II Performance
- 1:40 p.m. – EA 18G Growler Performance
- 2:10 p.m. – H1 Unlimited Heat 2
- 2:45 p.m. – Aerobatic Performance
- 2:45 p.m. – Boeing Seafair Flyover
- 3:05 p.m. – Blue Angels Performance
- 4:10 p.m. – Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition
- 4:30 p.m. – HomeStreet Bank Cup H1 Final
- 4:50 p.m. – Awards Ceremony
*Note schedule is subject to change
Transportation and parking:
Fans are encouraged to use public transportation, including Metro and Link Light Rail, or ride-share and bicycle options.
Those using the light rail can get off at the Columbia Center Station. Seafair is offering a free round-trip shuttle service from the station to the park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Fans can park their personal vehicles either at Huskey Stadium, lots E12 and E19, from the north or the Sea-Tac Airport Garage if coming from the south.
Metro Bus Route 50 will be operating a standard schedule with stops at the park and Columbia City Station, which makes stops every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Click here for Light Rail & Metro Bus schedules & rates.
Seafair is offering half-priced tickets to those biking to the Weekend Festival. Anyone riding their bike Saturday and Sunday are encouraged to use the north gate entry for access to bike storage and their half-priced tickets.
Despite the I-90 bridge remaining open, Seafair goers still may have some traffic headaches with Revive I-5 work resuming in Seattle this weekend.
The WSDOT is focusing on expansion joints on the right side south of the collector/distributor.
People entering the collector/distributor will have to exit to I-90, Dearborn Street, Fourth Avenue South or Airport Way. The ramp from the collector/distributor to southbound I-5 will be closed. People using the southbound I-5 James Street on-ramp will need to use a collector/distributor exit. The Spring Street on-ramp and the South Forest Street off-ramp also will be closed.
The WSDOT is asking drivers to plan ahead this weekend and take alternate routes, including I-405.
What's allowed inside?:
While Seafair is a family-friendly event, some items are not allowed inside the festival.
Prohibited items
- All Weapons (including guns, knives, brass knuckles, loose batteries, wires, box cutters)
- Drugs, drug paraphernalia, or any other illegal substances
- Sparklers, fireworks or incendiary materials of any kind
- All Noisemakers (including megaphones, air horns, sirens and whistles)
- Laser Lights and Pointers
- Mace/Pepper spray
- Animals and pets (excluding service animals)
- Drones and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)
- Footballs, Frisbees, Baseballs and other projectiles
- Helium balloons
- Enclosed or Walled Tents
- Gas or charcoal BBQs
- Smoking or vaping
- Glass Containers
- Alcohol
*All bags will be searched upon entry. Prohibited items found within the park will be disposed of without return
*Additional items deemed by management to be dangerous or inappropriate may also be prohibited
Permitted items
- Strollers and small wagons
- Bicycles, skateboards, and other personal transportation items (must be stored at the Event’s Bike Compound)
- Personal umbrellas (cannot be inserted into the ground)
- Lawn chairs
- Sunscreens and canopies (must be removed by 6pm)
- Blankets
- Coolers
- Non-alcoholic beverages (must have the original seal, no glass bottles)
- Cameras
- Tablets and laptops