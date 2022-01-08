U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships, aircraft take part in Seafair's Fleet Week

Temperatures in the 80s are providing a warm welcome for sailors and guardsmen from both the US and Canada. “The chopper can be used every day – and people’s lives depend on it – plus who doesn’t like choppers?,” said Jonathan Osenga, an elementary school-aged Seafair fan. Fleet Week in Seattle is a tradition that dates back to the 50s – a celebration that brings out service members past and present.

This is the first in-person celebration in more than two years.



“Please spread the word Seafair summer is back," said Delmas Whittaker with the Port of Seattle. "As a member of the board of directors for Seafair, I am extremely excited to see the energy that is being generated."



As you look for military vessels on the water don’t forget to look up from time to time. The US Navy’s Blue Angels will return to the airspace – sticking to their traditional route over Lake Washington with performances planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



New this year is the debut of the F/A-18 Super Hornet.



Boat pilots are back too -- hydroplane races are back with the Home Street Bank Cup Kicking off Friday.



“All the boats are looking good right now and we’re looking to have a good show,” said Hydroplane Pilot Jimmy Shane.



A show that despite their best efforts just did not translate to a virtual event – at least that’s what the diehards will tell you. A roar and a sight you must take in in person.