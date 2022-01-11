Suspect was arrested 4 times this year before Georgetown double homicide

According to information from the King County Prosecutor's Office, John Williams was arrested and booked into jail in June, July, August and September.

SEATTLE — The 42-year-old man arrested for a double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood was previously booked into jail four times this year.

Most recently, John Williams was released from King County Jail Oct. 28, two days before a man and woman were found dead.

Williams, who has not been officially charged, was arrested Oct. 31. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

His first court appearance was Nov. 1; he waived his right to be there. His attorney appeared on his behalf.

In July, Williams was arrested on suspicion of property destruction and criminal trespassing, according to Washington State Patrol records.

In July, King County prosecutors argued there was probable cause for attempted rape and felony harassment and that he should be held on $150,000 bail. However, the first appearance judge set bail at $75,000 and the felony case was not sent to county prosecutors – so they were unable to file charges.

In September, there was probable cause for felony harassment, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office. However, the felony case was not sent to county prosecutors, who were unable to file charges. Police referred the case to the Seattle City Attorney's Office, which filed five counts of assault and one count of carrying a concealed/unconcealed weapon.

Williams was sentenced to 56 days in jail on Oct. 28 but was released from jail with credit for time served.

On Oct. 30, a 911 caller reported two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue South around 4:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man dead.