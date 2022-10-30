Seattle police detectives investigating double homicide in Georgetown

No information on cause of death or potential suspects was given by SPD.

SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead Sunday evening in the Georgetown neighborhood.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, a 911 caller reported two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of 4th Avenue South.

Police arrived and found a deceased man and woman. No cause of death was given, but SPD said detectives will continue to investigate to determine the full extent of injuries to the victims.

No information on potential suspects was given by SPD.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.