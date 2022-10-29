Suspects ram car into Olympia pot shop during burglary; Police investigating

Security footage shows a car crashed into the front of the business and several suspects then stealing products from the store.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A car slammed into an Olympia pot shop during a burglary early Saturday morning, and it was all caught on surveillance video.

Olympia Police said around 3:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the Green Lady cannabis shop in West Olympia. Several suspects immediately got out of the car and stole products from the store.

Store manager Bailey Beckett got the call from the alarm company.

“I gathered my stuff and came in and it was overwhelmed to the max. There were police, glass, and products everywhere,” said Beckett.

Beckett was stunned watching the surveillance footage.

“It made my skin crawl. It just made me feel dirty. People invade my business that I work at. It's like a home to me. It felt wrong,” Beckett said.

Beckett said it wasn’t cash the thieves were after, “They bee-lined it straight for this side of the wall. They didn't look for anything else except for the products.”

Olympia police said the suspects took off in a second vehicle. It was spotted by Thurston County deputies traveling at a high rate of speed. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle.

Olympia PD said both vehicles involved are stolen.

This comes just 24 hours after a pot shop in Tacoma experianced a similar robbery.

A car slammed through the front door, then six suspects jumped out, also only going for products. The suspects exchanged gunfire with a security guard before getting away.

Olympia police said it's reaching out to regional agencies for more information to see if Saturday's burglary matches any other crimes.

Green Lady is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Beckett has a message for those responsible.

“Make wise decisions. You stole 300 dollars worth of product and caused thousands of dollars of damage. It's not worth it.”