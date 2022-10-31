Two injured in drive-by shooting near Alki Beach in Seattle

A 37-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were shot near Alki Beach after 10 p.m. Monday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting near Alki Beach Monday night, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

The shooting happened near 62nd Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest, according to SPD.

Police arrived on scene around 10:10 p.m. and found two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as a 37-year-old woman in serious condition and a 37-year-old man in stable condition. Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Police are still looking for the suspect, according to SPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.