Suspects who held Kirkland woman at gunpoint inside her home charged

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The two men accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint inside her Kirkland home were charged with first-degree robbery Monday, Oct. 31.

Bubacarr Touray, also charged with first-degree rape, is being held on $750,000 bail. Muhammad Sesay is being held on $500,000 bail.

Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 28, police received a 911 call from the victim. When police arrived, they learned the victim was asleep on the couch when the two suspects entered her home.

Touray and Sesay pointed a gun at the victim's head and chest, according to charging documents.

The suspects made demands of the suspect, asking her where the money was and forcing her to unlock her phone.

After one suspect left, Sesay sexually assaulted the victim, according to court documents.

The victim told police she complied with all of their demands because she was afraid she was going to be killed and was concerned for her family members who were asleep a few rooms away in the home.

Surveillance cameras captured the crime.

Later the same day, Kirkland investigators found Touray's BMW parked in an apartment complex. During surveillance of the vehicle, they watched two males drive the vehicle around the Seattle area.

That evening, members of the North Sound Metro SWAT arrested the Touray and Sesay.

Both suspects admitted to their involvement in the robbery, according to charging documents.