Bellevue police arrest 3 suspects linked to multiple burglaries, car thefts

The three suspects face a combined 20 charges, including burglary and car theft.

BELLEVUE, Wash — Detectives with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) arrested three people who face a combined 20 charges, including burglary, car theft and identity theft.

According to the BPD, the investigation initially began when patrol officers looked into a Sept. 15 burglary in which $5,000 was stolen from a Bellevue business. The BPD said an officer recognized two suspects from surveillance video, which launched a larger investigation after they were identified.

Once the suspects were identified, BPD detectives monitored the men and connected them to two additional burglaries a few weeks later.

Following their arrest, Bellevue police said officers recovered credit cards, dozens of restaurant gift cards, miscellaneous key sets, car key fobs and bolt cutters from the suspects.

The investigation eventually identified six businesses and three car dealerships that were victimized. All of the stolen vehicles and most of the stolen property were returned to the victims, according to the BPD.

The King County Prosecutor's Office charged Alexander Swanger with eight counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of motor vehicle theft. Samuel Morris was charged with four counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of motor vehicle theft, and Kelsey Arias was charged with one count of second-degree burglary.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.