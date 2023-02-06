Garfield High moves to remote learning Friday after recent shootings as nation marks Gun Violence Awareness Day

Friday's move to remote learning comes a day after school closed early due to a threat and three separate shootings near the school in May alone.

SEATTLE — Garfield High School in Seattle moved to remote learning Friday due to safety concerns after recent shootings in the neighborhood, as the nation recognizes Gun Violence Awareness Day.

In a message to families and staff, Garfield High School Principal Tarance Hart announced Friday’s move to remote learning was “out of an abundance of caution.” All after-school, evening and weekend activities on the Garfield campus have also been canceled. The Teen Life Center was also closed Friday.

“The safety and well-being of the Garfield community is our top priority,” Hart said in the message. “We know the increase in violence in our community has raised concerns for students, families, and staff.”

The move to remote learning comes a day after school closed early due to “threats that appeared to be related to dismissal time and after school.”

Hart said the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Public Schools security were on campus and in the neighborhood during Thursday’s early dismissal and that no incidents were seen or reported.

The “increase of violence” Hart mentioned in his message comes after three separate shootings near Garfield High School, all in May alone.

On May 18, Seattle police responded to a shooting outside the Teen Life Center that injured a 19-year-old.

On May 24, Seattle police discovered several shell casings and a car with bullet holes two blocks away from the Garfield campus. Seattle police reported a teen, later identified as a 16-year-old, was dropped off at a nearby hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound.

Just last Friday, May 26, a Seattle police officer working at the Teen Life Center reported hearing gunfire in the area. Responding officers reportedly found a man outside the center with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All of the shootings are still being investigated.