19-year-old shot outside Garfield Teen Life Center

SEATTLE — A 19-year-old was shot outside the Garfield Teen Life Center Thursday afternoon.
The 19-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to Seattle Fire.
No other people were injured in the shooting, according to a spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department.
The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m., according to Seattle police. There were people on the campus for a baseball game.
It's currently unknown how many shots were fired.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
