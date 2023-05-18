19-year-old shot outside Garfield Teen Life Center

A 19-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

SEATTLE — A 19-year-old was shot outside the Garfield Teen Life Center Thursday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to Seattle Fire.

No other people were injured in the shooting, according to a spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m., according to Seattle police. There were people on the campus for a baseball game.

It's currently unknown how many shots were fired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.