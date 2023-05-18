Seattle police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Queen Anne neighborhood

One person was found dead in the 400 block of Queen Anne Avenue North.

SEATTLE — One person was found dead in a suspected hit-and-run in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Shortly before midnight, police officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 400 block of Queen Anne Avenue North.

Officers provided aid to the woman until Seattle Fire arrived.

The 53-year-old died at the scene.

The intersection of Queen Anne Avenue at Republican Street was closed while detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad processed the scene. The squad will continue to lead the investigation.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2019 or 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander. Police say it will have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Office at 206-684-8923.