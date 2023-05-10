Need an air conditioner? Here's where you can pick one up in Seattle

We’ve rounded up where you can find air conditioners in stock and available for same-day pickup ahead of this weekend's heatwave.

SEATTLE — This weekend is forecasted to be the warmest weather western Washington has seen since October with temperatures expected to reach the mid- to upper-80s and into the lower 90s.

If you’re looking to buy a window air conditioner or a portable air conditioner before the weekend, we’ve rounded up where you can find them in stock and available for same-day pickup.

Your safest bet for being able to walk out of a store with an air conditioner is Home Depot or Lowe’s as they have the largest selection of room sizes for window and portable A/C units.

The Home Depot locations in Seattle and the surrounding area have the largest available selection available. As of Wednesday afternoon, the stores have 27 different types of window units and 11 types of portable units in stock.

Lowe’s stores in the Seattle area have 15 different types of window units and eight types of portable units available.

Best Buy locations north and south of Seattle and in Bellevue and Issaquah have both window and portable units available, but their selection type is limited.

The Walmart Supercenters in Everett and Renton and the Lynnwood store also have limited selections for the type of window and portable units available.

The Seattle area Target locations only have window units available for same-day pickup.

Only one Ace Hardware in Seattle has air conditioners in stock, according to its website. You can find window and portable units available for same-day pickup at multiple stores north and south of Seattle.

Make sure to double-check if the nearest store has the specific unit and room size you’re looking for before heading out the door.

It's important to know the warnings and symptoms of heat-related illness to help protect yourself and others against potentially life-threatening illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists the symptoms of heat stroke as:

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

A fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness

A high body temperature (103 degrees or higher)

If someone is experiencing heat stroke, the CDC recommends calling 911, moving the person to a cooler place, helping lower the person's body temperature with cool clothes or a cool bath and avoiding giving the person anything to drink.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting