Historic heat wave: earliest 90s on record possible this weekend, early next week

Temperatures could be 15-25 degrees warmer than normal.

SEATTLE — An early-season heat wave is expected for Seattle and western Washington late this week, which should continue into Mother's Day Weekend and into next week.

Confidence is increasing that we will see record-breaking warm temperatures, soaring 15-25 degrees above average by the weekend. The average high in Seattle is 65-66°, but highs are expected to climb into the mid to upper-80s with some lower 90s as a strong upper area of high pressure builds over the Pacific Northwest.

Weather setup this weekend

The start of the warming trend begins Wednesday with highs climbing into the lower 70s and we're into the mid-70s by Thursday for areas south of Seattle.

The hottest period during the heat wave is expected for Friday through at least the following Tuesday, with highs climbing up to around 80° Friday. It should be lower to mid-80s Saturday and the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday through Monday. Highs stay well into the 80s for Tuesday as the area of high pressure essentially locks into place across the Pacific Northwest.

Favored areas to see temperatures in the lower 90s Sunday and Monday will be interior parts of the Puget Sound lowlands, the Cascade foothills and valleys, and the Southwest Interior. These areas will also see low temperatures stay in the 60s.

Because of the lack of cooling and prolonged period of heat, it's possible the Seattle National Weather Service (NWS) issues a Heat Advisory later this week for part of the weekend and early next week as heat-related illnesses will become a growing concern.

A major risk, or level 3 out of 4, exists for some of these areas from Saturday through at least Monday according to the Seattle National Weather Service.

🌡️🥵 Heat? May? Yeah....

An unusually hot period of weather for May is expected across western Washington Saturday through at least Monday (potentially even longer). Temperatures are likely to peak in the upper 80s to low 90s Sunday and Monday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/ToqK1b0QpB — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 10, 2023

A big reason for the higher heat risk is due to the overnight temperatures staying in the 60s by the weekend and early next week. The mild overnight lows paired with the long stretch of hot afternoon temperatures will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Notice how mild the overnight lows stay across the Emerald City by this upcoming weekend.

5-day low temperature forecast for Seattle

The afternoon heat will not only be well above average, but it'll approach record territory for many areas across western Washington.

New daily record highs are possible for Seattle from Friday through at least next Monday with the best chance of setting a new daily record coming both Sunday and Monday. This is when the daily record high temperatures could be broken and possibly the earliest 90-plus day for Seattle, which is currently May 17 from back in 2008.

Seattle normally sees its first 90-degree day on July 3.

Here's a look at the forecast highs and records for the Emerald City over the next 5 days.

5-day high temperature forecast for Seattle

This heat wave will bring the warmest temperatures since October 16 when Seattle hit 88°. It'll also bring the longest stretch of 80° or warmer temperatures. The last time Seattle saw three consecutive days of temperatures 80° or warmer was August 29-31.

This heat wave could string together at least five days in the 80s or warmer for Seattle. The record is seven consecutive days of 80 degrees back in 1958.

Other areas near Seattle have a shot to see 90s Sunday and Monday. Here's a look at the high-temperature forecast for western Washington on both days.

Sunday high temperature forecast for western Washington

Monday high temperature forecast for western Washington

While the hot air temperatures will make many folks want to cool off in area waters, it's important to remember that the water temperatures are still very cold. Local streams and rivers are flowing fast due to rapid snowmelt. If you plan on enjoying the hot weather on the water, please practice all the appropriate safety measures for you, the kids, and the pets.