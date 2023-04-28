Wear your life vest: Pierce County waters are still frigid amid warmer weather

With the weather warming up, water enthusiasts are being encouraged to be safe when they go out kayaking and canoeing.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — For many in Pierce County, the warmer weather means it’s time to head out onto the water.

When Yevgeniy Solokhin saw how nice it was outside, he couldn’t resist bringing his boat out to American Lake, hoping to get some fishing done.

“It’s gorgeous, it’s finally beautiful!” he said. “Yesterday I saw so many boats on the freeway, I thought, 'Hey, I should do the same thing!'”

But even though Solokhin is excited to go on the water, he’s also prepared.

“Even a cheap one will do the job, but more expensive ones are more comfortable,” Solokhin said.

Solokhin says it’s important to practice safety when you’re out on the water because you never know what could happen.

Nellie Bell of the Kikaha O Ke Kai Outrigger Canoe Club also holds that sentiment when she’s out on the water.

Bell says she was first exposed to canoeing while she was growing up in Hawaii and enjoys the sport’s team dynamic and being out on Puget Sound’s waters.

Bell also says she’s seen more people take water safety more seriously, but there’s still room for improvement.

“They’re not protected, they don’t have a hat or sunglasses or that sort of thing, and their PFP [life vest] is on the side of their kayak or upright paddle and might not be on them,” she said.

Bell says people get surprised by how cold the water is, despite the warm temperatures.

“A lot of them wear their bathing suits, you know? They’re trying to get some sun and realize it’s not all that,” she said.

In the end, Bell encourages people to come out and enjoy Puget Sound’s waters.