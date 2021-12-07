Blue Angels returning to Seafair in 2022 after pandemic hiatus

The Blue Angels will fly their new Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet jets for the first time in the Pacific Northwest during the 2022 Boeing Seafair Air Show.

SEATTLE — They’re back! The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron will return to the skies over Seattle next summer for the 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival.

The Blue Angels will perform over Lake Washington during the Boeing Seafair Air Show, which takes place during Seafair weekend August 5-7.

The Blue Angels also announced they would return for the weekend festival in 2023.

The flight team will premier their new Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet jets for the first time in the Pacific Northwest during their 2022 Seafair performance.

The majority of Seafair’s headlining events were virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Angels last performed at the airshow in 2019.

“Seafair is thrilled to have the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back for another two years,” said Eric Corning, president and CEO of Seafair. “After the past two years that saw so many events be put on hold, we are looking forward to join our community in welcoming back a Pacific Northwest tradition.”