Seafair 'Fleet Week' goes virtual for the first time in 70 years

The annual Seafair event on the Seattle waterfront will be online, including the famous 'parade of ships.'

SEATTLE — For the first time in it's 70 year history, Seafair's "Fleet Week" will be all virtual.

Since 1950, the Seattle Waterfront has been home to summer events to celebrate the men and women who serve.

Navy League Seattle is hosting several events to this year's festivities:

• A virtual parade of ships, featuring images and information from 40 years of ships visiting the Seattle waterfront (Monday 27 July)

• A virtual Sea Service Awards, focusing on outstanding service members here in the Puget Sound region (Tuesday 28 July and throughout the week)

• "Ask the Admirals" (Tuesday 28 July)

• A series of cameo appearances by area leaders and others to show our appreciation for the Sea Services (throughout the week)

• A video highlighting the Sea Cadets (during the week)

Details on all events, including timing and schedules, will be published as they become available on the Navy League Seattle Facebook page and at the Seafair website.

New this year to support Virtual Fleet Week is the Navy League Seattle Instagram page.

KING 5s Jake Whittenberg and Meteorologist Rich Marriott recently interviewed Navy Rear Adminral John A. Okon about Fleet Week and the Navy's role in the Puget Sound Region.