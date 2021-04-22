Seafair's Fourth of July fireworks in Seattle, hydroplane races to be virtual

Seafair won't hold in-person events for the Fourth of July fireworks show, Boeing Air Show and hydroplane races in Seattle this summer.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video above is of the 2019 Fourth of July fireworks show over Lake Union, which was the last major live fireworks show in Seattle.

The majority of Seafair’s headlining events will be virtual for the second year in a row as Washington remains under coronavirus restrictions.

The organization announced its summer lineup of events Wednesday, which will include a mixture of in-person and virtual events. However, Seafair said any events on the scale of a city-wide festival won’t be possible under Washington’s current Phase 3 reopening guidelines.

Instead of the traditional Fourth of July Fireworks show at Gas Works Park, Seafair will produce an hour-long TV special featuring past fireworks shows over Lake Union. The show will air on KING 5 at 10 p.m.

The Boeing Air Show will be an online event with a simulated performance from the Blue Angels.

The hydroplane races in August will also be virtual, featuring drivers competing from their homes. The event will also be broadcast on KING 5 and feature a look back at 70 years of hydroplane racing.

Fleet Week is also expected to be virtual with ship tours and interviews with Blue Angels pilots online.