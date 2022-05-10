5 things to know this Wednesday

Food bank demand; Snohomish County combats crime; Utility rates expected to rise; WA hospitals struggling financially; Federal Way skating rink sold.

Staff at food banks in western Washington have been serving more and more people in recent months.

Joy Hollingsworth is part of the Food Access Network Team for Northwest Harvest and said high inflation and supply chain issues are some of the main reasons why.

"As food prices continue to go up, as gas continues to go up, we've seen a lot of people who have accessed the food bank for the first time who have never gone there before because they've never experienced food insecurity," Hollingsworth explained.

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for groceries increased by 13.5%. It's the largest 12-month increase since March 1979. Certain food groups increased from 9.4% to 16.2%, and it's not just inflation that's an issue.

Many areas in Snohomish County have seen a rise in violent crime.

On Tuesday, county mayors and police chiefs announced a new interagency coalition intended to bring the crime rate down. The so-called Mayors and Business Leaders for Safer Communities - a 503c4 – is intended to bring together resources from across the region.

It's an issue recently highlighted in a PR offensive led by law enforcement calling for a change to newly passed state laws that limit when police can pursue a suspect in a vehicle. The law's original sponsor called the video a "fear-mongering campaign ad."

A number of utility agencies in the Puget Sound region have submitted for rate increases for 2023.

While in some cases the increases are routine, they come as consumers are also budgeting for increases in other areas of their expenses.

Puget Sound Energy said in addition to a cost increase for 2023, it expects an increased cost for residential customers in November due to a rise in wholesale gas prices.

Seattle City Council recently passed a 4.5% increase for Seattle City Light for 2023 and 2024, estimating it will cost the average resident less than $5 more each month, according to a council spokesperson.

Tacoma Public Utilities also announced rates for customers' power and water will include an increase on average of about $3.70 per month.

Washington state hospitals continue to struggle financially, and health care leaders say it's impacting patient care.

Hospitals across the state lost approximately $1.75 billion in the first six months of 2022, according to the latest financial survey.

The Washington State Hospital Association said the financial outlook is not sustainable.

"The results are clear and incredibly concerning," Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer said. "What we see is that hospitals in Washington state continue to face an unsustainable financial situation."

Sauer added, "Our biggest concern here is that it's putting patient care at risk in many communities across the state."

The sale of a beloved Federal Way skating rink to a nonprofit was finalized Tuesday.

The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Many worried the iconic roller skating rink would be developed, but instead, new owner El Centro de la Raza plans to keep the rink running as part of a larger expansion into Federal Way.

The organization, whose name translates to "The Center for People of All Races" in English, opened a location in Federal Way in 2020. They are also working on bringing a community center, affordable housing, a child development center and other services into the area.

The complex will be built in phases and include the construction of 208 affordable housing units, according to the organization.