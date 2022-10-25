Traffic delays expected as Vice President Kamala Harris visits Seattle Tuesday, Wednesday

While Harris’ exact travel routes and timing Tuesday and Wednesday aren't known, travelers can still plan ahead by anticipating delays and temporary road closures.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Seattle and drivers are urged to prepare for traffic and road closures around the city.

Harris will land in Seattle Tuesday evening, then deliver remarks Wednesday at an event highlighting the current administration's investments in clean school buses.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program will provide $5 billion over the next five years to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models.

She will be joined by EPA Administrator Michael Regan. Harris will also deliver remarks at a finance event.

While Vice President Harris’ exact travel routes and timing are not published in advance, travelers can still plan ahead by preparing for delays and temporary road closures.

During vice presidential visits, the U.S. Secret Service has the authority to provide security, including requiring closures of freeways and streets. The flow of buses and cars in downtown Seattle and around the region will be affected, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

SDOT said that riding transit and biking can be good ways to avoid congestion, but some bus routes may also be affected by road closures, including possible short-term re-routes.

King County Metro posts service advisories online and sends transit alerts to customers alerting them to bus re-routes and travel changes. Riders can see if their route is affected by visiting Metro’s service advisories page.

Drivers can also use the KING 5 traffic radar to plan travel ahead of time.