5 things to know this weekend

Despite a heavy downpour Friday, voters cast their ballots at drop boxes scattered across Clallam County.

Some, however, have been voicing concerns about people hanging around those boxes, specifically in Sequim.

"They've called our office not really sure what was going on," said Clallam County Auditor Shoona Riggs. "I think we got the word out that there are observers that are watching."

Riggs explained the observers haven't broken any laws, but people have been feeling uneasy while doing their civic duty.

"A few of them have concerns that they feel intimidated because they're being watched," she said. "They were worried people were videotaping them or writing down their license plate numbers."

Number one, any observer must remain at least 25 feet away from the ballot box. That means no signs or fliers within 25 feet, either.

No one can block the ballot box or interfere with voters in any way.

Observers are not supposed to talk to you, but they can take photos and video.

Forest managers with the Washington Department of Natural Resources and US Forest Service say they saw differences in how treated land fared in the 2021 Schneider Springs Fire versus untreated forests.

They're hopeful it can help guide policy in a way that protects forests for the future and allows wildfires to burn in a safer, more controlled way -- allowing them to devote more resources toward protecting homes, businesses and infrastructure.

WADNR and USFS revisited an area within the Schneider Springs Fire perimeter that burned west of Yakima. WADNR says within the fire perimeter, there is a USFS thinning and prescribed burning project that stood up well against the wildfire. Adjacent to that land are WADNR forest areas that were thinned, but hadn't been burned; they fared slightly better than untreated areas, but not as well as the USFS thinned-and-burned portions. The untreated areas burned the worst -- in a way that will make it more difficult for the forest to recover. Read more

Staff at St. Michael Medical center released a petition publicly calling for new leadership.

UFCW 3000, the union who represents the workers stated multiple issues such as constant payroll errors, maintenance issues at St. Michael’s new facilities, and chronic staffing issues, have gotten worse.

In the petition, the union said it reached out to St. Michael's to address what it calls a deteriorating situation, but was met with “empty promises.”

Cindy Franck, a registered nurse and the local union’s vice president, says she has worked at St. Michael for 23 years, and has never seen conditions get this bad.

“We’ve sent out cries for help at the staffing committee level, at the state level, at Olympia, local and it just doesn’t seem to be an issue. I don’t know what we have to do,” she said.

The petition said things reached a breaking point on Oct. 8, when an emergency department nurse called 911 on a non-emergency line, calling for help from the fire department to help care for patients due to short staffing.

A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington, with impacts forecasted to last into the weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team.

The first weather event is a cold front accompanied by a "strong" atmospheric river. This system brings a big surge of moisture into western Washington off the Pacific, creating the potential for heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated areas of flooding. The weather system is also expected to bring gusty winds and mountain snow to the region Friday through at least Saturday.

This system will be followed by additional weather events that will bring colder air, stronger winds and the potential for snow to some lower elevations than the mountains.

Seattle and King County are collaborating on a massive new music festival designed to help boost the Emerald City's iconic local live music scene.

Cloudbreak: Seattle's Revive Live Music Fest is a 20-day festival that features 27 venues, 70 hotels and 150 local musicians. Guests staying in hotels in downtown Seattle will get a free pass to live music events throughout the city from Nov. 3-23.

The one-time festival is a unique partnership between Visit Seattle and King County. The shows will take place everywhere from Fremont to Ballard to Bothell.

Tracy Wiskersham with Visit Seattle says she hopes the festival will help more people understand where tourism tax dollars go.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and some King County Executives helped kick off the festival on Thursday with a special honor for a hometown artist, Anthony Ray.