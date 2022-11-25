Traveling this weekend? Here's what to expect for weather conditions

A busy travel weekend is expected to get busier as rain and snow move into western Washington. Here's what to expect and when.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Western Washington is expected to see increasing rainfall this weekend with a weather system bringing snow to the Cascades.

The busy travel weekend is expected to get busier.

According to KING 5 meteorologists, the best times to hit the road Friday during the day, Saturday before mid-afternoon, or late Sunday.





Friday

Steady rainfall will turn to off-and-on showers in the afternoon on Black Friday.

Snow levels will drop to 4,000 feet from 6,000 feet later in the afternoon. Snow is expected to eventually start accumulating at the mountain passes. Currently, 3 to 6 inches of snowfall is expected, less for Snoqualmie Pass, and more for the higher passes.

Saturday

Another weather system will move into western Washington Saturday afternoon bringing in another round of rain for the lowlands and heavy snow in the passes.

Heavy snowfall is forecasted Saturday night with snow levels expected to be near 3,000 feet. Six to 12 inches of snow could fall overnight into Sunday, even more for the higher passes.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Cascades beginning Saturday evening.

Sunday

Snow levels are expected to drop even further Sunday to 1,500 feet and an additional 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is forecasted.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking drivers to prepare themselves and their vehicles before traveling over snow and ice.

Drivers can check up-to-date roadway conditions on wsdot.com.