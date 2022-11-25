MOHAI celebrates Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday with special weekend-long event

The event line-up includes a documentary screening, a Q&A with Hendrix's sister and a special pop-up shop with Hendrix-themed gifts.

SEATTLE — Seattle rock legend Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday would have been this weekend and the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) has put together a special line-up of events to celebrate.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m, on Friday.

"Jimi Hendrix, he would have been 80 this year, and because he's so important to the history of music and to Seattle, what better place (to celebrate) than right here at MOHAI?" said Stacie Ford with visitor services at MOHAI.

The museum initially aimed to put on something small to mark the occasion, but the event ended up growing into something bigger.

"We hoped to start something really small, like a few items to sell in the store, but then it kind of snowballed, and so now we have a documentary going on and we have a great, groovy listening station, so come in, you can relax and listen to his music, and then we were very fortunate that we have some of his costumes displayed," Ford said.

The costumes include the outfit he wore at his last concert at Sick's Stadium in Seattle.

The full line-up of events includes:

A film screening of "Music, Money, Madness: Jimi Hendrix in Maui"

A listening session of Jimi Hendrix's music on vinyl

A Jimi Hendrix-themed pop-up shop

A collection of Jimi Hendrix's most iconic outfits on display

An interactive activity provided by the Museum of Pop Culture allows participants to explore the unique effects that contributed to Hendrix's sound

A Q&A with Experience Hendrix President and CEO Janie Hendrix, who is also Jimi Hendrix's sister. Janie Hendrix will share behind-the-scenes stories about his life and career, moderated by LaNesha DeBardelaben of the Northwest African American Museum. The Q&A will also be broadcast live on MOHAI's Facebook and Instagram pages

Cupcakes from Trophy Cupcakes in honor of Hendrix's birthday