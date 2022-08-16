Central District's Midtown Square uses artists to keep neighborhood's legacy alive

Myron Curry's murals remind gentrified Central District neighborhood of the people who came before them. #k5evening

SEATTLE — At the all new Midtown Square at 23rd and Union in Seattle's Central District, not only will you find apartments and new businesses, but look closer and you will discover legacy.

Myron Curry created a series of murals to remind anyone who walks by of the faces who came before them. Faces like the iconic Jimi Hendrix; and those lesser known who also made an impact.

"The theme was reverence and discovery," Curry explained. "Paying homage, but also discovering people that had foundational ties that helped build this community."

Myron's grandfather C.J., still lives in the neighborhood and passes by the murals everyday.

"It means a lot to the community," C.J. said. "Everything is new and I like it."

Mryon won this opportunity through a pitch and proposal process, submitting an overall vision with sketches. He and the seven other artists chosen showered the new Midtown Square with artistic touches that bring history to life.

The development has sculptures, a water feature, and lanterns that highlight the faces and contributions of those who called the CD home.

Everything speaks to the past and gives context to the present.

KING 5 first featured Myron in 2021 as he painted a mural for an affordable housing community catering to veterans and the formerly incarcerated.

The art told the story of support, nurturing, and transformation.

He said it was those same things that changed his life many years ago. So Myron's art is never just about shapes and colors, but more about what they can activate.

The theme for his murals is Central District Community Love.