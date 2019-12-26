King County Metro is offering free bus rides this New Year's Eve in an effort to get people to and from celebrations safely and efficiently.

You can ride the bus for free from Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. to Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 4 a.m. on Metro buses and other Metro transit services.

King County Metro is also adding more frequent late-night service on popular routes, with particular focus on the Seattle Center fireworks festivities.

“There's no better night to leave your car at home than New Year’s Eve, and with free fares, you can ride Metro transit, celebrate late, and not have to worry about parking or a safe ride home,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said.

Regular fares will be collected on Seattle Center Monorail, Sound Transit Link Light Rail, and Sound Transit Express buses.

King County Metro is operating on a reduced schedule on some routes during the holidays, so be sure to check their schedule before you ride.

The Space Needle will transform on New Year's Eve into a giant fireworks launching pad, here's everything you need to know, including where you can watch the fireworks.

RELATED: King County Water Taxi could expand to Ballard, Kenmore

RELATED: Seattle officer who created 'Safe Place Program' to retire after 40 years