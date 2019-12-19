SEATTLE — On the evening of Dec. 31st, watch as the Space Needle transforms into a giant fireworks launching pad -- ringing in not just the new year, but the new decade.

Pyro Spectaculars, global fireworks experts for more than 100 years, are back to design and install the fireworks and lighting fixtures from the bottom of the Needle to the top.

New this year, the Space Needle will light up the Seattle sky with spectacular light shows every hour on the hour from 7 to 10 PM on Dec. 30th and 31st.

The sensational New Year's Eve 10-minute fireworks display blasts off at 11:59 PM. Share photos of your New Year's celebration using #NYESeattle.

WHERE TO WATCH THE FIREWORKS

KING 5 Evening's Kim Holcomb, Jim Dever, Saint Bryan and Ellen Meny will host the exclusive live broadcast of T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle, beginning at 11:35 p.m. on KING 5. Half a million viewers are expected to tune in to the show from home. You can watch this live multiplatform broadcast via:

Over 20,000 people are expected to gather on Seattle Center's 74-acre campus to view the fireworks and 500,000 will view the show from Seattle Center’s surrounding neighborhoods.

Seattle Center is hosting a number of parties and events: the FREE Winterfest New Year's Eve Celebration (all-ages), Spectra at the Pacific Science Center (ages 21+), and the New Year’s Eve pARTy at Chihuly Garden & Glass (ages 21+).

You can also ring in the new year 520 feet above ground as the fireworks explode around you at the T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle party! Visit the Space Needle's website for more information and to buy tickets (ages 21+).

Whether you're on the Seattle Center campus or watching from home, everyone celebrating 2020 is encouraged to share photos and videos on social media throughout the night using the hashtag #NYESeattle.

“T-Mobile’s New Year’s at the Needle has become one of the world’s premier New Year’s Eve celebrations,” said Ron Sevart, Space Needle President and CEO. “We are proud to present revelers in the Pacific Northwest and around the world with a total of eight brilliant light shows in addition to one of the year’s most anticipated fireworks displays.”

THE 2020 FIREWORKS PLAYLIST

This year's soundtrack for the fireworks includes hit songs from 2019's most popular artists, as well as a popular classic by the late Ric Ocasek of The Cars.

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

The “Star Wars Theme”

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Shaed – “Trampoline”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

The Cars – “Tonight She Comes”

5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Panic! at the Disco – “High Hopes”

THE 2020 LIGHTSHOW SOUNDTRACKS

The two different shows will feature the songs listed below. The shows are from the Space Needle with spectacular light shows every hour on the hour from 7 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 30th and 31st.

SOUNDTRACK 1:

Muse – “The 2nd Law: Unsustainable”

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato – “No Promises”

Skrillex, Boys Noize, Ty Dolla $ign – “Midnight Hour”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Ellie Goulding & JuiceWRLD (R3HAB Remix) – “Hate Me”

SOUNDTRACK 2:

Sam Feldt ft. RANI – “Post Malone”

The Chainsmokers & Beba Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Diplo & Jonas Brothers – “Lonely”

Travis Scott (Skrillex Remix) – “Sicko Mode”

Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott – “Antisocial”

Whethan ft. Charlie XCX – “Love Gang”

Watch last year's show

Below is the 2018/2019 iconic T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle fireworks show. Watch the full live broadcast here.