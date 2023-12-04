Recovery funding approved for several Sumner businesses after devastating fire

$600,000 in funding to help recovery and rebuilding efforts were approved on Tuesday.

SUMNER, Wash. — Help could soon be on the way for several businesses in historic downtown Sumner after a fire tore through Main Street in late October 2022.

The city tweeted that the Washington State Department of Commerce had approved $600,000 in funding to help recovery and rebuilding efforts on Tuesday.

The fire caused Main Street to close as crews battled heavy flames made worse by a natural gas leak behind the building.

A woman, Alyssa Leach, later admitted to setting the fire at The Attic and The Stuck Junction Saloon - two of the businesses destroyed.

Leach was charged with first-degree arson and in December was ordered to get mental health treatment at Western State before her case could move further.

That process is supposed to happen within seven days as part of a defendant's civil rights.

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services said they did not have any beds available in March.

On Tuesday the state was ordered to pay $94 a day in sanctions while Leach waits.

A competency hearing is scheduled for June 26.

While there were no injuries in the fire, the community rallied to support the businesses.

Signs reading #SumnerStrong have still hung up a long Main Street.

The home décor store Whispering Hills re-opened in another location in downtown Sumner.