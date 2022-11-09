Suspect says she was trying to get police, fire to 'do their jobs' by setting Sumner fire

Multiple businesses were destroyed in the fire that crews were called to around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.

SUMNER, Wash. — A woman in her 20s said she started a fire that destroyed multiple Sumner businesses Oct. 28 because she wanted to have police and fire "do their jobs," according to the city.

Multiple businesses were destroyed in the fire that crews were called to around 2:30 a.m. on that day. The fire marshal determined it was an exterior fire that caused the blaze.

Security footage shows several people in the area around the time the fire started, according to the city.

The suspect, who has not been officially charged, was recognized from previous interactions with police. Sumner police arrested her Oct. 29 and booked her into Pierce County Jail on unrelated warrants.

During questioning, she initially admitted to being in the area near a "warming fire." On Nov. 3, she told police she started the fire intentionally.

The suspect remains in custody on unrelated charges. The prosecutor's office is expected to make a charging decision soon.

The investigation into the identity and possible involvement of other people continues.

Following the fire, East Pierce Fire & Rescue said the structure was "very unstable." According to the city, at least three businesses - The Attic, Stuck Junction Saloon and Whispering Hills – were impacted by the fire.