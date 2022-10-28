‘Multiple’ businesses damaged by 3-alarm fire in downtown Sumner

Main Street in downtown Sumner closed due to a 3-alarm fire early Friday morning. Officials said ‘multiple’ businesses caught fire.

SUMNER, Wash. — “Multiple” businesses on Main Street in historic downtown Sumner were damaged in a fire early Friday morning.

The fire on the 900 block of Main Street was first reported around 2:30 a.m.

East Pierce Fire said 30 units were on the scene battling the 3-alarm fire just after 5 a.m. Crews were able to get the fire contained and it was "no longer spreading" just before 5:20 a.m.

Fire crews said Puget Sound Energy was on the scene "working to control a gas fed fire behind the structure."

The city of Sumner said power is off in the area. Main Street is currently closed from Fryar to Wood avenues. The city said side streets in the area might also have limited access north of Main Street.

Some nearby residents were evacuated due to their proximity to the fire.

Officials are asking the public to stay away from the area while crews work to put the fire out.

The city tweeted access to the Sound Transit station remained open from “points on Maple Street and south.”

Early commuters @SoundTransit, Main Street is closed due to a fire. Access remains open as normal (plus road construction) to the station from points on Maple St and south. — Sumner, Washington (@CityOfSumnerWA) October 28, 2022

Video from the scene shows multiple businesses - Five 12 Apparel, The Attic, Electric Coffee and Stuck Junction - that were impacted by the fire.

KING 5 crews are on the scene working to confirm more information.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

