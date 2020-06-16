City of Seattle, CHOP organizers make safety changes to protest zone

New concrete barriers are being installed in the CHOP to protect people and let traffic flow.

SEATTLE — Changes to the protest zone in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood are being made to improve safety and access in the area.

New barriers are being installed around what is now known as CHOP – Capitol Hill Organized Protest – to protect individuals while allowing traffic to flow.

Additional plans have been formulated to allow access for emergency personnel, according to the city.

City officials held a meeting with protest organizers, businesses, and residents on Sunday to discuss proposed changes.

Work began Tuesday morning to remove a tent barrier at 10th Ave. and Pine St. and replace it with a concrete barrier. The protest zone has also been reconfigured to allow for better access for the community.

The area adjacent to Cal Anderson Park on Pine between 10th and 11th Aves. remains closed for Black Lives Matter street art.

Meanwhile, 12th Ave. is becoming a one-way street on the south side of Pine St. in order to accommodate the protest zone in the west lanes.

According to the city, the Seattle Police Department will dispatch to respond to significant life-safety issues in the area, including active shooters, assaults, fires, and medical emergencies.