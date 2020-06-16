City of Seattle, CHOP organizers make safety changes to protest zone

SEATTLE — Changes to the protest zone in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood are being made to improve safety and access in the area.
New barriers are being installed around what is now known as CHOP – Capitol Hill Organized Protest – to protect individuals while allowing traffic to flow.
Additional plans have been formulated to allow access for emergency personnel, according to the city.
City officials held a meeting with protest organizers, businesses, and residents on Sunday to discuss proposed changes.
Work began Tuesday morning to remove a tent barrier at 10th Ave. and Pine St. and replace it with a concrete barrier. The protest zone has also been reconfigured to allow for better access for the community.
The area adjacent to Cal Anderson Park on Pine between 10th and 11th Aves. remains closed for Black Lives Matter street art.
Meanwhile, 12th Ave. is becoming a one-way street on the south side of Pine St. in order to accommodate the protest zone in the west lanes.
According to the city, the Seattle Police Department will dispatch to respond to significant life-safety issues in the area, including active shooters, assaults, fires, and medical emergencies.
"Preserving a space for demonstrators to come together is one of several actions the City has taken to respond to the community’s call for change," a statement from the city reads. "Over the last two weeks, Mayor Durkan has prioritized meeting with community leaders and demonstration organizers, heard their concerns, and is committed to enduring systemic changes to reimagine what policing looks like in Seattle and to addressing systemic racism. Thus far, community voices have led to new Seattle Police Department (SPD) protocol on mourning badges and body cameras, has led the state to move towards creating a Statewide Independent Investigation for officers who use deadly force, and much more. Prior to the CHOP forming, the Mayor also committed to investing $100 million directly into community and creating a community-driven Black Commission. The City recognizes that more must be done, and the Mayor and department leaders are committed to that work."